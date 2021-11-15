'American Rust' Star Julia Mayorga To Join Katie Holmes In 'Rare Objects' Film Adaptation

Actor Julia Mayorga is all set to feature opposite Katie Holmes in Rare Objects, reported Variety. Katie Holmes will not only feature in the film, but she will also produce and helm the forthcoming film. The actor has also co-written its screenplay.

Julia Mayorga roped in to star in Rare Objects

According to Variety, Rare Objects depicts a tale of a young woman, essayed by Julia Mayorga, with a traumatic past who wants to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving wisdom and guidance from the kind souls that own the shop, the woman gains confidence that puts her on a test when those from her past try to draw her back into their world, challenging her fragile stability.

The report suggests the film is based on a novel with the same title by Kathleen Tessaro and the production of the film kick-started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes' Lafayette Pictures backing the film. Phaedon Papadopoulos has co-written the script, which is also backed by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions along with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer.

Julia Mayorga is fresh off her first big breakout role in Showtime’s critically-acclaimed family drama titled American Rust. In the series, the actor was seen sharing screen space with Jeff Daniels, Bill Camp, and Maura Tierny. Mayorga essayed the role of Lee English, a woman from the American Rust Belt town of Buell, Pennsylvania, but moved to New York to tie the knot with a rich man. The actor was little known before her breakout performance. She only had 2018's short film release, It Is Decidedly So to her credit. She was also recently named one of People Magazine's Latinx actors to look out for.

Katie Holmes, who has Batman Begins, Wonder Boys, and Dawson's Creek to her credits, has also helmed a handful of films such as 2016's release All We Had, and a forthcoming currently untitled film with Jim Sturgess, Melissa Leo, Derek Luke. Yale Productions Mayorga is repped by Mosaic and Rogers&CowanPMK.

Image: Instagram/@juliamayorga/@katieholmes