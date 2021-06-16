'America's Got Talent': Taekwondo Team Earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer In Week 3

Over the years, America's Got Talent has grown to become one of the most prominent reality shows on American television. The show that highlights the emerging talents from different parts of the country, is an opportunity as well as entertainment for many. AGT returned on Tuesday for the third night of auditions, and the competition was bigger than ever. However, a Taekwondo demonstration team turned out to be a surprise package as they earned Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer.

Terry Crews’ golden buzzer for Taekwondo team

A multinational Taekwondo demonstration team proved to be the performance of AGT's latest episode, as they earned a golden buzzer. The team which rocked the stage with martial arts revealed that they were invited to the Olympics, but were unable to go due to the ongoing pandemic. Needless to say, the judges as well as the audiences were awestruck with their performance.

Speaking about the impressive performance the team put forth, host Terry announced that he had not seen anything like that in his lifetime. Terry Crews went on to say that it was sad that the team couldn’t win an Olympic gold medal and thus, "I'm gonna give you something golden right now," before slamming the golden buzzer. The show’s judge Simon Cowell was in 100 per cent agreement with the decision as he said it was a "great golden buzzer" choice from Terry.

Last week on AGT

Simon Cowell, last week had awarded his golden buzzer to an inspiring young singer who goes by the stage name Nightbirde. The singer who performed a breathtaking original song also shared a powerful story about her battle with cancer and her refusal to let it define her. The performance was loved by both judges and the audience equally. Sofia Vergara, who is also a judge on the show, took to her social media to post a video from the show that has captured the performance of Jane a.k.a. Nightbirde.

A bit about America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent which has brought a total of 16 seasons during the course of its long and successful run on television, is back again. Hosted by Terry Crews, the show features Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum in the judge’s panel. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and the auditions continue to go on in order to lock in the final contestants of the season. Currently, the show’s ratings are on the rise as more and more golden buzzers seem to go off by each week.

