'America's Got Talent' Turns Into A Horror Show As Creepy Magician Freaks Everyone Out

America's Got Talent turned into a horror show on Tuesday after a magician showed up. The AGT judges were taken aback by the performance. The contestant that goes by the name Klek Entòs shook the audience as well as the judges. He entered the stage while wearing a plaid suit and white fabric fully wrapped around his head and face and also carrying an axe with him. He introduced himself and called himself, "the sum of all your fears." Check out the magician in America's Got Talent.

Magician in America's Got Talent scares the audience and judges

Judge Howie said "So scary" as the magician places a cassette tape inside a player. After which, he goes to Heidi Klum and asks her to pull a piece of paper out of a mysterious cardboard box. This was followed by Sofia dropping five drops of ink on it. He then went on stage and asked host Terry as to what image he saw in the paper. To which, Terry replied "A spider". Then Klek shows his magic and says that the power of one's imagination has come to reality and opens the box to show a live, wriggling tarantula. The act wasn't over as he made the spider disappear creating confusion amongst everyone.

By the end of the act, Klek managed to freak everyone out. Howie called it a horror show and told him that he is freaking her out and she will say 'yes' because she can never say no to him. On the other hand, Sofia said that it was super scary and fantastic. She also asked about the whereabouts of the spider while saying yes to him. Lastly, Simon joked and said that he never knew that Howie had a twin which is why he would go ahead and say yes to the magician. Take a look at the preview of the act.

More about America's Got Talent season 16

The season premiered on June 1, 2021. In this season, Simon Cowell made his comeback after he sustained some injuries because of an accident last year. AGT judges this season include, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandal.

IMAGE: Still from America's Got Talent

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.