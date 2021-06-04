America's Next Top Model Star Lio Tipton Comes Out As Queer, Changes Pronouns To They/them

America's Next Top Model star and actor Lio Tipton has been in the industry for over a decade. The 32-year-old actor recently took to their Instagram account to announce that they have come out as a queer and non-binary person. They shared an illustration and also mentioned that they will be using they/them pronouns.

Lio Tipton comes out as a queer

Lio wrote in the caption, "Hi. My name is Lio. My pronouns are they/them. I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non-binary. I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large. Lio". The comment section is filled with supportive messages from their fans and friends. One of the fans questioned the meaning behind coming out as a queer. To which, Lio explained that they don't identify with "the traditional binary gender structure.". They wrote, "it means that I do not identify with the tradition binary gender structure. I do not and have not for a long time, felt whole fitting into one box. It allows me to understand myself outside of how people expect me to. I’ve made the choice to transition to non binary. I am pansexual which is separate from ones gender identity. Seems I’m not a box person too claustrophobic . It means something unique to everyone, and that’s the beautiful thing about it. I hope this helps some." Check it out.

More about Lio Tipton

Lio Tipton was the third runner up of ANTM behind runner-up Samantha Potter and winner McKey Sullivan in the year 2008. They went on to become one of the most successful alums of the show. After the show, they were featured in various modelling projects and also led the TV series ABC's Manhattan Love Story. Other than this, they were also a part of movies like Crazy, Stupid, Love starring Steve Carell and Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson's Lucy and Nicholas Hoult's Warm Bodies. On the work front, they will now appear in James Franco's The Long Home featuring Josh Hutcherson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Courtney Love.

