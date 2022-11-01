Amid Dating Rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Attend Halloween Party Together

It has been a while since Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's dating rumours began making the rounds. The rumoured pair was first spotted spending time together in September. On the occasion of Halloween, on October 31, the two reportedly attended a party together amid the rumours.

According to a report by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at a Circoloco’s massive Halloween bash at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The two were also joined by Hadid's sister Bella, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad at the party. The rumoured couple were reportedly dressed up in costumes and were spotted drinking together.

As per the report, the Shutter Island actor wore a scary mask which was half monster and half zombie. Details about Hadid's costume have not been revealed yet. House Of The Dragon star Matt Smith was also an attendee at the party and arrived as a vampire.

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating?

On September 10, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at a grand party thrown by the Oscar-winning actor's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in Manhattan's Soho neighbourhood. According to the pictures that surfaced on the internet from the bash, the Titanic star and Hadid could be seen sharing smiles as they seemingly had a good time. In the photos, the supermodel could be seen leaning close to DiCaprio as they indulged in a conversation. While the two are rumoured to be dating, they have not made any official announcements yet.

Gigi Hadid reveals she is suffering from imposter syndrome

Last month, Gigi Hadid opened up about her personal life struggles and revealed she is suffering from imposter syndrome. In an interview with Vogue, Hadid said, "I have imposter syndrome all the time." According to Merriam-Webster, imposter syndrome could be defined as "persistent doubt concerning one's abilities or accomplishments accompanied by the fear of being exposed as a fraud despite evidence of one's ongoing success." While Hadid has established herself in the modelling world, she also launched her own fashion brand, Guest in Residence, last month. She also worked very closely with her teammates on her new fashion brand.

Image: AP