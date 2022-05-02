Amid 'Doctor Strange 2' Leaks, Kevin Feige Talks About Marvel's Handling Of Spoilers

From training actors to tactically answering questions in interviews before release to maintaining high secrecy during the production of a film, studio giant Marvel, who is responsible for creating a sprawling fictional universe with interconnected plotlines, has formulated several measures to provide the best spoiler-free cinematic experience to fans. However, their techniques have proven to be successful only to an extent.

From the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, which maintained secrecy to the highest order even amongst the actors who starred in it, to Marvel's latest flick Spider-Man: No Way Home, footage and spoilers have somehow found their way online disrupting the experience of ardent fans. Despite the setback, MCU films continue to strive with the aforementioned films grabbing the spot in the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Kevin Feige on MCU's success despite leaks

As per The Direct, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, during the press tour for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness candidly talked about the studio's handling of spoilers found on social media days before big releases. He spoke about how handling such issues can render no power to the studio after it has happened but also how they can promise a great experience to the fans regardless.

He said, ''You need to make sure that the experience itself works regardless of what has been spoiled or not. We still do as good of a job as we can,'' he added, '' I think a lot of people are getting good at not spreading it. Somebody steals something, don't spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience.''

Making an example out of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home which brought back all the actors who played Spider-Man together as web crawlers from other universes, Feige reasoned that the leaks have not 'lessened the experience' in any way. He further added, ''So we will continue to do the best that we can, but the most important thing is still delivering the movie or show that delivers regardless of what you know going in."

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness suffered a setback just days before its grand release as footage from the film leaked on social media. The film is set to release on May 6, 2022.

