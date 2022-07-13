Amid Relationship With Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Says 'My Dream Is To Have A Kid'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly going strong ever since they began dating back in October, last year. After dodging dating rumours for months, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram and also walked the red carpets of various events hand-in-hand.

Now, Pete Davidson is also set to appear on the reality show The Kardashians as he is growing closer to Kim Kardashian's family. While the two have been setting couple goals, Pete Davidson recently expressed his wish to become a father and revealed it is his favourite thing ever that he is yet to achieve.

Standup comedian Pete Davidson will soon appear in Kevin Hart's talk show Hart To Heart and will talk about his difficult childhood. The Saturday Night Live alum will also talk about his wish to raise a family and become a father. In a promotional video shared by the showrunners, Pete Davidson was seen talking about how he did not have a proper family while growing up.

The comedian mentioned how his father passed away when he was just a child and he was then raised by his mother. However, he revealed that his family was "super supportive" of him trying stand-up comedy. As he talked fondly about his family and their support, the comedian called himself a "family guy" and said, "(My) favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid." He further added, "That's like my dream."

Kevin Hart was seemingly moved by Pete's wish as he could be heard saying "oh wow". Davidson further called his wish "super corny", to which Kevin Hart responded, "It’s not super corny it’s the best God damn thing you can do in life." Pete Davidson further talked about how he is preparing to be a good father and take on the responsibility in his future.

He said, "I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier."

Pete Davidson to appear in The Kardashians

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for a long time now. Apart from the Skims founder, the comedian also spends time with Kim Kardashian's four kids, who she shares with Kanye West. During the finale episode of The Kardashians Season 1, Pete Davidson's voice made a cameo.

Now, in the latest promo of the show's upcoming season, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will be seen talking about their relationship and bonding.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian