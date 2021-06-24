Amid Tristan Cheating Scandal, Khloe Kardashian Shares Pic Revealing Her 'essentials'

Khloe Kardashian enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 158 million followers. She also owns the brand Good American with Emma Grede. The television personality recently posed in one of the outfits from her brand and told her followers about her essentials.

Khloe Kardashian poses in an outfit from her brand Good American

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her wearing one of the outfits from Good American. She wore a nude coloured summer set from her brand, which had a crop top and a pair of leggings. Khloe completed her look with a pair of silver coloured heels. She took the mirror selfie in her closet. In the caption, Khloe wrote, "Essentials and Heels".

Khloe's photo garnered over 1.4 million views and thousands of comments. Several celebrities came forward to comment on Khloe's photo. Her brand called her "Queen" while her co-founder wrote, "Gorgeous". Ash K Holm commented, "Your beautiful" and KHLOETTES FOR LIFE" on Khloe's photo.

Details about Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Khloe and Tristan parted ways in 2019. However, the lockdown of 2020 brought the feeling back in both Khloe and Tristan as they came together again. While Tristan has had a history of cheating on Khloe, he repeated the same this time. Tristan earlier cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods in 2019. This time, the allegations came from the Instagram model Sydney Chase. As per Page Six, Syndey alleged that the NBA player hooked up with her in the fall. Moreover, Thompson was also spotted entering a private room with three women at a party. Tristan looked dishevelled as he walked out of the room 30 minutes later.

As per a report by Page Six, friends of the couple told the news outlet that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up. The news outlet also claimed that the former couple is getting along fine without any drama. Moreover, the two are on the same page with co-parenting their daughter True Thompson. As per the same report, Tristan also cheated on Khloe with Chase in April.

IMAG: KHLOE KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

