'Amsterdam' Trailer Has Christian Bale, Margot Robbie In Never-seen-before Murder Mystery

Veteran director David O Russell has surely put in a lot of effort in making a star-studded story work in Amsterdam. The murder mystery film is one of the most anticipated flicks of 2022 featuring an extraordinary ensemble cast. While the film is still a few months away from its release, its makers recently introduced its quirky characters and also unveiled an intriguing trailer for the same.

The two minutes 38-second-long trailer of Amsterdam provides a glimpse of the drama and mystery that will unfold on the screens with the forthcoming film. The trailer features Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington playing three friends who find themselves entangled in a murder mystery in Amsterdam.

The clip starts with Bale, Robbie and Washington's characters finding themselves being framed in a murder of a white man "in an open casket" which they claim they did not commit. The trailer also features comedian Chris Rock, who points out the three friends for committing the crime. Bale, Robbie and Washington then look back at the days they met and promised to stand by each other's side no matter what life throws at them. The trailer further reveals that Bale and Washington are playing former soldiers, while Robbie plays a nurse.

The clip also sees Rami Malik listening to Bale's story as he mentions they did not commit the murder. Robert De Niro will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. As the trailer comes to its end, the story becomes more intriguing. Margot Robbie is also heard saying, "I had to stab a guy; I had to hit a lady with a brick one time." It then also introduces the star cast of the entire film which also involves many Academy Award-winning stars.

Amsterdam cast

Amsterdam is an upcoming crime drama that stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in the lead roles. The film also features Rami Malik, Rober De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alessandro Nivola, Mike Myers and Matthias Schoenaerts. The film is helmed by David O. Russell and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

