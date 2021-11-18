Amul's New Topical Issues It's Own 'Red Notice' After Movie's Popularity Rises On Netflix

Emerging as the biggest blockbuster on Netflix, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson starrer Red Notice was highly appreciated by the audience across the globe. The star-studded actioner broke the streamer's opening day record after it arrived on the streaming service on November 12, 2021, in the US before its brief one-week run in the theatres.

Now, the dairy company Amul has dedicated their latest topical celebrating the smashing success of the movie.

Amul issues a 'Red Notice'

Taking to their official Instagram, Amul shared their latest illustrated doodle to celebrate the success of Netflix's Red Notice. The lead actors of the movie Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne were illustrated with a block of butter in their hands. The tagline read, 'Bread noticed? Pick up butter! Read to be eaten''.

More on Red Notice

As mentioned earlier, the film ended up breaking Netflix's opening day record within a day of its release. The cast was quick to enthuse over the news on their respective social media as the Israeli actor wrote, ''This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNotice team ♥️💃🏻'' On the other hand, Reynolds wrote,

''WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team!'' Being his usual witty self, he also referred to his friend singer Taylor Swift's version of Red by adding, ''Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s version)''

Additionally, the cast also celebrated another feat by the film as it became the number one film on Netflix globally with 148,720,000 hours viewed across the world. Reynolds shared the exciting news and wrote, ''Curiously, it took exactly 148,720,000 hours to film. Biggest opening weekend ever for @netflixfilm. Congratulations to this whole team — particularly the #RedNotice crew who spent over half the shoot sequestered in hotels. None of this is possible without those folks and their dedication to getting us all back to work during a very fucked up year. Huge thanks to each and every one of you…🚨''

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) teaming up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch a criminal (Gal Gadot). The Red Notice refers to an Interpol-issued global alert to catch the most wanted criminals in the world.

IMAGE: AP