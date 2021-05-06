Amy Adams Expresses Excitement As She Begins Filming 'Enchanted' Sequel In Ireland

Amy Adams is excited to shoot for her upcoming Enchanted sequel. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a video to express her excitement. In the video, the actor who is sitting in the kitchen says that she is in Ireland and is excited for the shoot of the Enchanted sequel. The actor then goes ahead and says that she will give information about it later as she wants to talk about The Rightway Foundation. The six-time Oscar nominee announced that she is the ambassador for the foundation and would like to work with them. Check it out.

Amy Adams all set to begin filming for Enchanted sequel

In the video, Amy also mentioned that the month of May is Foster Care Awareness Month. She will be sharing information throughout the month about the foundation as well as the work she will be doing. Concluding, she said that she is very happy to be back on Instagram.

The caption of her post reads, "May is Foster Care Awareness month and I’m thrilled to share that I am one of the Ambassadors for The RightWay Foundation. @therightwayfoundation partners with transition-age foster youth to help them build healthy, stable lives. I’m so excited to be working with them and helping to shine a light on all of the incredible work that they do. I’ll be sharing information about them all month and please click the link in my bio to learn more." Here's how the fans and followers reacted to Amy Adams' Instagram post.

A look at Enchanted sequel Disenchanted cast

The sequel to the 2007 movie is titled Disenchanted. Actors like Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden will be reprising their roles and will return as Robert, Nancy and Prince Edward, respectively. A new villainous character will enter the sequel and will be played by Maya Rudolph. Other than them, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters, Rosaleen and Ruby, respectively. As per IMDb, the shoot of the movie will take place across different locations such as Dublin, Greystones and Enniskerry in Ireland, as well as New York City.

