Amy Adams Reveals How Meryl Streep Calmed Her Down On The Sets Of Their 2008 Film 'Doubt'

Hollywood actor Amy Adams, who is currently seen in Netflix's The Woman in the Window, recently appeared in Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her movie. In the show, when asked about her experience while working with her Doubt co-star Meryl Streep, Amy revealed that Meryl shared her hobby to help her focus while bonding with their movie characters.

Amy Adams calls Meryl Streep very crafty

Amy told Kelly that the Academy Award winner taught her how to knit. The actor stated that while filming for their 2008 drama Doubt in which both Amy and Meryl played the role of nuns, Streep shared her hobby of knitting with Amy in order to calm her down on set. Calling Meryl a big knitter and very crafty, Amy said "She did it in two parts - to sort of creating a bonding experience between our characters, and also probably she felt sorry for me because I tend to be a bit energetic. So I'm sure she thought it was a great way for me to direct my energy instead of just skipping around in my (nun's) habit."

Sharing that knitting is not the only thing that she had learnt from The Devil Wears Prada star, Amy further added that Meryl Streep taught her many things and she still carries a little Meryl in her heart. She also mentioned that even though she has worked with her in two movies now she still feels completely enamoured by the iconic cine star. Whenever Amy feels like she is stuck with a tough decision she asks herself, "What will Meryl do in this situation?"

About Amy Adams and Meryl Streep's movies

After collaborating in Doubt, Amy and Meryl Streep joined hands again in the 2009 movie Julie and Julia. In the movie, Meryl played the role of Julia Child an acclaimed chef who teaches America how to cook with her cookbooks and cooking show and Amy Adams played the role of Julie, a government employee who is an ardent fan of Julia's and takes the challenge of cooking all the recipes mentioned in Julia's cookbook in 365 days. This Meryl Streep's movie garnered rave reviews from the audience ad critics alike. The veteran actor went on to win the Academy Awards as well as the Golden Globes Award under the Best Actor Female category for her portrayal as chef Julia Child in the movie.

On the other hand, Amy Adams' latest flick The Woman in the Window released on Netflix on May 14, 2021, has been getting positive reviews from netizens. Amy plays the role of an agoraphobic psychologist Dr Anna Fox who becomes obsessed with her new neighbours and solving a crime that she witnesses through her window.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.