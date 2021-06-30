Amy Jackson Channels Her Inner Tennis Player As She Makes The Most Of Wimbledon Season

Actor Amy Jackson recently channelled her inner tennis player as the 2021 Wimbledon Championships began on June 28, 2021. On Tuesday, the Singh Is Bliing star took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into her tennis session from a tennis court as she jammed to one of the popular Lorde songs. Soon after Amy's Instagram Reel rocking a tennis-player attire surfaced on social media, hundreds of fans, along with a couple of her celebrity pals, flocked to its comment section to lavish her with praise.

Here's how Amy Jackson is making the most of Wimbledon season

Amy Jackson is an ardent follower of the Wimbledon Championships and her latest Instagram post is proof. As this year's Grand Slam tennis tournament was kicked off in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, two days ago, the polyglot actor is trying to make the most of it. On June 29, Amy took to her Instagram handle to share a video clip of herself from a tennis court, dressed exactly like a tennis player.

In the Instagram Reel video, the 29-year-old British actor could be seen walking onto the tennis court in an oversized beige jacket, which she later took off, in style, to reveal her tennis attire. Amy Jackson looked nothing less than gorgeous in a white crop top paired with a lavender mini-skirt and pair of white shoes, rounded off with a matching hat. In the video, the Yevadu actor also strolled through the court with a tennis racket as she jammed to the newly-released Lorde song, Solar Power. Posting the video clip on Instagram Reels, Amy wrote, "'tis the @wimbledon season @aloyoga".

Check out Amy Jackson's latest Instagram post below:

Soon after Amy Jackson's Instagram Reel surfaced on the internet, it was quick to attract a lot of eyeballs and go viral on social media. Hundreds of fans also slid into the comment section of her IG Reel to shower Amy with heaps of compliments. Furthermore, her model friends Roxy Horner, Daisy Lowe and blogger Roxie Nafousi were also all-praise about the video.

Take a look at some comments here:

