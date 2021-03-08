Amy Poehler's Net Worth: Get To Know How Much The 'Park & Rec' Actor Is Worth

Amy Poehler became one of the most sought-after comics after her amazing performance in the comedy sitcom Parks and Recreation. Although a familiar face, her personal life remains a mystery as the actor has maintained it that way. Though fans still believe in a Parks & Rec reunion and to see Poehler bring Leslie Knope back to life, as of now, the comedian seems to have become busy sporting the director cap. Let's get to know Amy Poehler.

Amy Poehler Net Worth, Movies and More

Amy Poehler has had a worthwhile experience in the industry right from 1988 with a legacy that stands tall till today. Her career actually came to shape in 2001, though, when she joined the cast of the popular sketch-comedy series Saturday Night Live. With the help of her friend Tina Fey and because of the love she received from the fans, she was promoted to being a full-time cast member after the first season.

Amy Poehler net worth is $25 million as of today. The actor was reportedly making $200 thousand per episode in Parks & Recreation owing to its popularity. Her popularity after her back-to-back tv appearances earned her a star of her name on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor has dedicated most of her post-Parks & Rec life taking up the role of a director. Her most recent venture as a director and actor was in Netflix' Moxie.

Amy Poehler movies include Inside Out, Hamlet 2, Shrek the Third, Sisters, Difficult People, Arrested Development, Welcome to Sweden among others. She was most recently seen in the 78th Golden Globe Awards, as she hosted the function along with her best friend and SNL co-star Tina Fey. Away from the limelight, Poehler lives a quiet life with her two sons Archie and Abel James whom she had with fellow actor and ex-husband Will Arnett. She began dating comedian Nick Kroll soon after but their relationship remained short-lived.

