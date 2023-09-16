Amy Schumer Clarifies Her Nicole Kidman Joke As She Hits Back At Trolls

Amy Schumer was recently in the internet's line of fire owing to an unparliamentary joke she attempted to pull involving Nicole Kidman. Though Schumer was quick to take down the controversy-stoking pictures and caption, the comedian continued to be trolled by those who disagreed with her behaviour. Schumer recently clapped back at the trolls, also giving a clarification on her allegedly disagreeable statement regarding Kidman.

3 things you need to know

Amy Schumer's joke on Nicole Kidman has been dubbed by many as an act of 'online bullying'.

Amy Schumer has previously been accused of 'bullying' others - case in point, the constant swipes taken at Jenny McCarthy throughout Inside Amy Schumer.

Nicole Kidman is yet to address the controversy.

Amy Schumer clarifies stance on her Nicole Kidman joke



Amy Schumer took to her Instagram handle to share a long note addressing the controversy in question. Her note clarified how she was not in fact, making fun of Nicole Kidman herself, but simply the manner in which she was sitting which Schumer happened to find "(not) how a human sits".

Not just this, she also hit back at trolls who in lieu of criticising the joke, were taking jabs at Schumer's physical appearance. Schumer sarcastically apologised to the trolls for not being "prettier". The note ended with her stating how there is much more important and relevant news to cover in the world.



Excerpt from her caption read, "To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize. It wasn’t even a slow news day. North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape. But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole Kidman's pose was not human like. Breathe y’all."

What was the controversy about?

In since-deleted pictures, Amy Schumer had seemingly taken a dig at Nicole Kidman for allegedly being robotic. Her caption for photos of Nicole Kidman attending the US Open read, "This how human sit." Kidman is yet to acknowledge the incident.