Amy Schumer Opens Up About Husband's Autism Diagnosis On Son's 2nd Birthday

I Feel Pretty actress Amy Schumer celebrated her son Gene David Fischer's 2nd birthday on the 5th of May and shared an emotional post dedicated to her husband. The actress got married to American chef Chris Fischer in the year 2018 when later in the years he was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The stand-up comedian got emotional as she shared a picture of her son's birth.

Amy Schumer's Instagram post dedicated to her husband

The 39-year-old shared an intimate picture of her husband holding her while she gave birth to their first child. In the lengthy caption written by the actress, she expressed her feelings as she woke up on her son's second birthday. Amy Schumer's husband held her for 3 hours and looked into her eyes so she did not feel alone while the doctors performed C- Section on her, said Amy. She continued writing that she always felt loved and supported.

Amy Schumer's Husband's diagnosis

Describing her husband as 'husband and father beyond my wildest dreams', Amy opened up about his diagnosis saying that being tested and diagnosed has helped them communicate and support each other better. The actress revealed that by sharing her story, many people have reached out to her sharing their own stories. She said that it has changed their lives.

The actress also encouraged her followers to 'give themselves the gift of information' and remove any adverse stigma around autism. Amy Schumer's son has a higher chance of inheriting his father's condition and it would be wonderful news if he is anything like his father, said the actress. Finally, the actress wished her son a happy birthday and wrote 'we love you as much as you love school busses'.

Netizens' reaction to Amy Schumer's emotional tribute

There was an outpour of love and support for the actress under her post with many fans sending love and wishes for Amy Schumer's son and her family. Some fans thanked her for sharing her personal struggles and encouraging her followers to deal with similar issues. Some fans came forwards and shared their own stories in the comment section and empathized with the actress and her struggles.

Pic Credit: Amy Schumer IG

IMAGE- AMY SCHUMER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.