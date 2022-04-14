Amy Schumer Reveals Getting Death Threats Post Oscars Joke; 'The Misogyny Is Unbelievable'

Amy Schumer recently revealed she got death threats after her Oscars 2022 stint, for her seat filler joke with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Schumer stated that the threats were from people who claimed she 'disrespected' Dunst. At the Academy Award ceremony, Amy mistook the Oscar-nominated Kirsten Dunst for a seat filler and tried to kick her out of her seat, leaving Jesse Plemons baffled.

Iterating that the act was "completely orchestrated beforehand,” Schumer added, "We all worked that out together. I got death threats…the secret service reached out to me.”

Amy also mentioned, "I actually did reach out to people I was going to joke about before to make sure it was ok with them because I’ve been burned too many times. I didn’t want the camera to cut to somebody looking sad.”

Further talking about the Oscar incident, Amy stated that Dunst not only took the joke sportingly but also tried to staunch the backlash. “She was really nice. She and Jesse are the coolest. She even posted like, ‘Hey, I knew about that bit,’ like because she knew I was getting death threats," she mentioned.

Schumer said of the death threats, “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will,’" and added, "The misogyny is unbelievable."

She also revealed having a set of much more horrible jokes for the show she didn't go through with. These included quips about Joe Rogan, James Franco and Alec Baldwin, which she shared later at a standup gig in Vegas.

She further clarified her stance about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, stating it was 'traumatizing'. “People made fun of me for saying it was traumatizing. I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us,” she told Stern.

Amy, who hosted the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, earlier took to her Instagram handle and reacted to the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation. Lauding Rock for handling it 'like a pro', she added, "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

(IMAGE: AP)