Amy Schumer Shares Candid Opinion On Robert De Niro, Al Pacino’s Late Fatherhood

Amy Schumer is known for not mincing her words. In a recent interview, the actress stayed true to her nature, when she was asked about her opinion on senior actors becoming fathers. Amy Schumer's candid reply is now doing the rounds on the internet.

The actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked about two veteran actors who became fathers recently. For the uninitiated, Al Pacino is about to become a father at the age of 83 while Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child.



The I Feel Pretty actor reacted to the news and mentioned how it does not make her feel comfortable. She also added that “I am sorry, everyone’s like congrats De Niro!”. She also opined that people’s reactions would have been very different had the same thing happened to a senior actress. ‘Like if it were a woman, like Jane Fonda, people would call the police”, she joked.

WATCH NOW: @AmySchumer shares her reaction to the recent baby announcements from Hollywood actors. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/TWAFvopGqh — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 9, 2023

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child

(Robert DeNiro and his daughter Gia Vrigina Chen- De Niro. | Image Only Robert De Niro Fans/Instagram)

On May 9, The Intern actor sent shock waves on the internet when he announced that he had become a father for the seventh time. He welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The couple has named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. Robert De Niro is 79 years old.

Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child at the age of 83

(Al Pacino and his 29-year old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Image: Pop Base/Twitter)

The Taxi Driver actor is not the only one who made news by embracing fatherhood at a late age. His Godfather co-star, Al Pacino is also set to become a father at the age of 83 years old. This will be the actor’s fourth child, the first child being with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.