Amy Schumer Tests Positive For COVID-19; Cancels 'Netflix Is A Joke' Performance

Amy Schumer recently tested positive for COVID-19, with the comedian cancelling her performance at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. Revealing her diagnosis via social media, Amy stated she was 'sad' about cancelling her show in LA, and further joked that the illness has made her sound like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The 40-year-old also said she was glad to have been away from home during her diagnosis, so that her husband, Chris Fischer and their 3-year-old son, Gene, weren't exposed to the virus because of her. "I’m away from my family, which is great because they won’t get it, I hope. Even though are we all going to get it?", she stated.

Amy Schumer cancels her comedy show after testing positive for COVID-19

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, Schumer mentioned, "I am sad to say I have to cancel my show in LA tonight. I am the first woman to ever get COVID. I tested positive for COVID-19 about an hour ago, so yeah, please, I don’t know what to say, but at least my hair looks good."

She then posted a video on Instagram, asking fans what should she watch amid quarantine. "I guess I’m going to post a little bit because I’m lonely, but really what I want to say was that Covid has given me this incredible Elizabeth Holmes voice," she wittily remarked and mimicking the entrepreneur's voice, added, "This is what I sound like now that I have COVID. Theranos. Theranos." Take a look.

For the uninitiated, The Netflix Is A Joke festival, which took place across several venues around Los Angeles, concluded on Sunday. Meanwhile, Amy's diagnosis comes days after she joked about not having COVID on Late Night With Seth Meyers show. “I’m kinda smug about it. I haven’t had it yet. He’s looking out,” she said while pointing towards the sky.

Amy recently attended the Met Gala 2022 festival alongside tennis legend Venus Williams, climate activist Xiye Bastida and fashion designer Gabriela Hearst. She also addressed the infamous Oscars 2022 altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, stating she's 'proud' of her fellow comedian.

