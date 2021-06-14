Amy Winehouse's Friend Talks About Her Tragic Demise, Says 'she Craved Normality'

Almost a decade after her death, Amy Winehouse’s best friend, Tyler James has opened up about the tragic demise of the singer. As reported by People, Tyler ran out of ideas to support her overcome her alcohol addiction. James said that Amy Winehouse’s death happened just two days later James left the house following an argument. Tragically, he returned to the house when an ambulance was parked outside their building and paramedics were in the hallway.

Amy’s body was recovered from her bedroom and later forensics confirmed that the cause of her death was alcohol toxicity. James said that Amy was her world, the duo met each other when they were just 13. Even after 10 years, James has never shared the same connection with someone again. He added that he loved her immensely and making her well became his mission.

James intends to make people recognize that Amy worked hard to curb her drug addiction and was also on the verge of giving up alcoholism. As per James, Amy Winehouse was very close to recovery. He explained, that the singer was in her twenties suffering from addiction and everyone was watching her. For James, when a person has to go to rehab, they have to become the strongest at the weakest point in their lives. Amy was going through the same but in front of everyone, he added.

Now, he wants people to understand that it was hard for her. He urged people to stop seeing her as a doomed person. The singer’s close friend also enunciated that the scene outside Amy’s house became nothing less than a film’s premiere. James intends to tell everyone, the world that Amy lived in, with the level of fame and lack of people, Amy reportedly craved normality. As per James, being famous became her major downfall.

James concluded that Amy went through a lot and it was very hard for her. He expressed that 10 years ago, things were a lot different. According to him, if one was famous at the time, they would be hounded, people didn’t care how much it affected one’s mental health or if the addiction gets worse. James said Amy wasn’t the only one who fell prey to it, Princess Diana, Britney Spears are among many others who were affected.

(Image: Tyler James Instagram)

