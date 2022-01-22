Ana De Armas' Fans Call Out Universal For Cutting Her Scenes From 2019's 'Yesterday'; Read

Universal Studios recently fell into legal trouble as two fans of actor Ana de Armas alleged they were duped into renting the 2019 film Yesterday, after seeing the actor in the trailer, as per Variety. As the actor did not appear in the film, the fans filed a case against the production company for deceptive marketing. They also filed a lawsuit seeking to recoup at least $5 million on the behalf of the affected consumers.

Two Ana de Armas' fans - Conor Woulfe from Maryland and Peter Michael Rosza from San Diego County, California reportedly filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Universal Studios on Friday. The two fans alleged that rented the 2019 film Yesterday after seeing Ana de Armas in the trailer only to find out her scene was removed from the final movie. They revealed each of them paid $3.99 to rent the film on Amazon Prime.

The lawsuit has therefore accused Universal of engaging in deceptive marketing. As per a report by Variety, the lawsuit states, "Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana De Armas by the trailer for 'Yesterday,' but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase."

Why did Ana de Armas not appear in Yesterday movie?

The 2019 film Yesterday stars Himesh Patel as a singer-songwriter Jack Malik, who through some supernatural occurrence is the only person left on the Earth who remembers the legendary band Beatles. As Malik takes credits for their iconic songs, he rockets to stardom. The musical romance film also stars Lily James as Ellie.

Ana de Armas was set to appear in the film as Roxane, Malik's love interest, who was introduced to the singer on the set of a talk show hosted by James Corden. In the scene, Malik was set to serenade the No Time To Die star with a rendition of the song Something, sung by George Harrison. While the actor's scene was a part of the film's trailer, it did not make it to the final cut of the movie. During a chat with Cinema Blend, the film's screenwriter Richard Curtis explained to the audience the reason behind removing the scene featuring Ana de Armas. He revealed the audience did not like the idea of Malik serenading Roxane while his primary love interest in the film was Ellie.

Image: Twitter/@FilmUpdates