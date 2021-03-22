Ana De Armas Fuels Patch Up Rumours With Affleck On Insta, But Quickly Shuts Them Down

Ana De Armas has shut down all the rumours about her patch up with Ben Affleck. The rumours began when Ana posted a selfie on her Instagram story sporting a necklace she used to wear when she dated Affleck. The rumours led to Ana posting another Instagram denying the story altogether.

Ana De Armas shuts down patch up rumours with Affleck

Ana De Armas was dating Justice League actor Ben Affleck for the majority of last year. But the pair broke up in January 2021. Now, Ana’s latest Instagram story fueled rumours that Ben Affleck and she are back together. In her latest Instagram story, Ana De Armas sported the same half-heart necklace she used to wear while dating Affleck.

Moreover, Affleck owned the same necklace. Back in the day, Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck were spotted together wearing these necklaces together on multiple occasions. No wonder, Ana’s Instagram story had fans speculating about their patch up. Take a look at Ana De Armas’ Instagram story wearing this necklace below.

But as the rumours about Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck’s patch up spread, Ana took to Instagram for a second time and shut those rumours down altogether. She posted multiple GIFs in her Instagram story that read words like, “nope”, “no”, and “I don’t think so”. Take a look Ana de Armas’ second Instagram story below.

Ana De Armas preps for ‘The Gray Man’

Ana De Armas will be next seen in the Russo Brothers’ film The Gray Man. She will be once again working with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in this film. According to Deadline’s report, Netflix has allotted the biggest budget in its history to this Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling starrer film. The Russo Brothers have worked alongside Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely on the film’s script.

Details about the roles are yet to be revealed and hence Ana De Armas has also remained tight-lipped about it. But she did post a video of herself recently practising her gun shooting skills for the film. This video has added to the mystery around her role. The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s eponymous novel that was published in 2009.

