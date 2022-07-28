Ana De Armas Is Unrecognisable In New Stills From Marilyn Monroe's Biopic Titled 'Blonde'

After leaving the audience awestruck with her fierce role and amazing performance in The Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, Ana de Armas is now all set to step into the shoes of legendary actor Marilyn Monroe in her upcoming biopic Blonde. The movie will bring the mysterious life of America's most popular woman to the forefront. While the movie is still nearly two months away from its release, its makers recently dropped some stills from the film featuring an unrecognisable Ana de Armas.

Marilyn Monroe's life has remained a mystery to the world even after her tragic death at the age of 36. From being the daughter of a single mother to ruling every big screen in America, Marilyn Monroe led the most enigmatic but controversial life. After the documentary The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Netflix is all set to bring the biopic of the legendary actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ana de Armas gave her fans a sneak peek into the upcoming film with some behind-the-scenes pictures. The first picture saw Armas in a blue polka dot dress as she recreated the 1957 picture of Monroe and Arthur Miller who were candidly snapped near a wooden fence. The second picture saw a BTS photo from the film's shoot in which she could be seen sitting with Bobby Cannavale on a windowsill. The third picture saw Armas wearing Monroe's iconic Seven Year Itch dress as she smiled being sandwiched between Evan Williams and Zavier Samuel. In the last picture, she could be seen rehearsing for the role in a hot pink dress.

Sharing the photos, Ana de Armas penned how she is grateful to work with Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale. She penned, "It was such a gift to get to work with actors like @adrienbrody and @bobby_cannavale on this beautiful project." "Can’t wait for everyone to see the wonderful work they do in this film. andrewdominik NEW TRAILER coming out TOMORROW!!" she added.

More about Blonde

The upcoming film Blonde will revolve around the controversial life of Marilyn Monroe which was filled with struggles. Ana de Armas will lead the film while Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale will play pivotal roles. Helmed by Andrew Dominik, the movie is adapted from the popular novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The film will arrive on Netflix on September 23, 2022.

