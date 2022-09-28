Ana De Armas Opens Up On Filming Nude Scenes In Marilyn's Biopic 'Blonde'; 'I Felt...'

Cuban actor Ana de Armas' much-anticipated film Blonde, a biopic on legendary Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28, and the film has been receiving positive reviews since its release. While de Armas has been getting loads of praise from across the globe for her performance, it is pertinent to note that she practised for a long time to get into the character. Recently the actor opened up about how she prepared herself for the nude scenes in Blonde.

Ana de Armas opens up about filming nude scenes in Blonde

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor stated that it is harder for the audience to watch disturbing scenes than for her to shoot them as she had already understood what she was doing.

"I didn't feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment. We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn't feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes," said the 34-year-old actor.

Ana even discussed one of the scenes from the film that resulted in the film getting an NC-17 rating. She stated that she did only two scenes of the respective take, adding, "We had an intimacy coordinator with us all the time, and she was very helpful. But I wouldn't even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story. I knew exactly what the shot was going to be," asserted the Deep Water actor.

Further speaking about how she prepared for Blonde, de Armas said that she researched for nearly 9 months to portray Monroe. She stated that she worked with a dialect coach, watched films, and more to get it done rightly. She also revealed that Monroe's voice changed a lot over the years.

"She used to stammer and felt insecure. She wanted to sound more elevated and well-studied and smart. You see one movie and it sounds like this, and then you watch another one, it sounds completely different," Ana concluded.

