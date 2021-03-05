Ana De Armas Practising Shooting Skills For 'The Gray Man' In Latest Instagram Video

Ana De Armas is leaving no stone unturned for her role in The Gray Man. The Knives Out star took to Instagram and shared a video of herself practising her shooting skills with a trainer. Ana is set to star alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in this Russo brothers directed film.

Ana De Armas practices her shooting skills ahead of The Gray Man

Ana De Arams is part of the ensemble cast film, The Gray Man. Details about her role in this highly anticipated Netflix film are yet to be revealed, but the Knives Out actor dropped a major hint about the same. Ana shared a video of herself practising shooting. In the video, Ana De Armas is changing the clip of the gun while maintaining her posture. Along with the video, Ana wrote, “MFDF #TheGrayMan”. Watch this video below.

Also read | Dhanush Joins 'The Gray Man' Cast, Anand L Rai Says He Is 'proud Of You Bhai'; See Post

Deadline’s latest report confirmed Ana De Armas’ casting in the Netlfix project. As mentioned earlier, she will be sharing screen space alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Chris and Ana have previously worked in the Rian Johnson directed film, Knives Out. Talking about The Gray Man, Netflix has allotted its biggest budget to the Joe and Anthony Russo directed film.

According to the report, The Gray Man has been under development for quite some time and apart from the basic plot, other details about the projects are still under wrap. Netflix’s The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney novel of the same name. It was published back in 2009. The action thriller story revolves around Gentry (a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry).

Also read | Chris Evans' Villainous Role In Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Teased By Russo Brothers

Gentry is being hunted across the globe was Chris Evans a.k.a. Lloyd Hansen. The highly anticipated Netflix film is based the first part from The Gray Man series. As mentioned earlier, The Gray Man is an ensemble cast film. Apart from Ana De Armas, Bridgerton breakout star Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton, Alfred Woodward, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, and Julia Butters are all part of The Gray Man cast.

Also read | Russo Brothers Reveal 'The Gray Man' Filming & Franchise Plan With Gosling, Chris Evans

Also read | Chris Evans' Unseen Photos Shared By The Newcomers Co-star Kate Bosworth | See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.