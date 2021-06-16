Ana De Armas Reportedly Dating Tinder Exec Paul Boukadakis After Break Up With Ben Affleck

Actor Ana de Armas, who recently broke up with the Justice League actor Ben Affleck, has reportedly begun dating someone again. According to the reports, the Knives Out actor is dating the Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. This news comes a few weeks after Ben Affleck was reported to be dating his former fiancee, Jennifer Lopez.

Ana de Armas dating Paul Boukadakis?

The entertainment news site, Page Six, has reported that multiple sources have confirmed that the War Dogs actor is dating the Vice President of the popular dating app, Tinder. The site also shared that Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis were introduced to each other via mutual friends and that the couple spent a lot of time together before Ana de Armas had to leave the US for her shooting schedule. The report also says that things have been going so well between the couple that Paul Boukadakis has already introduced Ana de Armas to his family.

Before being the VP of special initiatives for Tinder, Paul Boukadakis was the CEO of a start-up, Wheel. Wheel was a video app that was acquired by Tinder in 2017, as reported by Variety. As per the report, it was after that acquisition, that Paul Boukadakis was made the Vice President of Tinder’s special initiatives. Paul has also acted in some short films, one of which is the short film Dinner With Raphael, which also starred the Glee actor Dianna Agron.

Ana de Armas on the work front

Ana de Armas will soon be seen in the next James Bond film, which is titled No Time To Die. Her other upcoming works also include the films Blonde, Deep Water, and The Gray Man.

About Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s split

Actors Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck had begun dating in early 2020. They had gotten together while working together in the film Deep Water, which is yet to release. They broke up in early 2021, after which, Ben Affleck, started dating his ex-fiancee, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez. Reports of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating emerged in May 2021, after they were seen heading to Montana together, for a vacation.

Image: Ana de Armas' Instagram

