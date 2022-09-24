Actor Ana de Armas is all set to step into the role of legendary Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde. The movie will follow both the personal and professional life of the Hollywood icon. While de Armas is being lauded for her transformation into Monroe, she prepared for a long time to play the role and to understand Monroe for the movie. The Gray Man star recently opened up about her preparation for the movie which led her to get to know a lot more about the Hollywood icon.

According to a report by Variety, de Armas recently attended the San Sebastian Film Festival and talked about her upcoming movie. During the conference, the actor revealed it was important to discover the real woman and bring the "elements" together before playing the role. The Deep Water star revealed her idea of Monroe was "elementary" in the past as she only knew a little bit about her.

However, with the movie, she got to dig deeper into Monroe's life and was fascinated by it. Ana de Armas added that Monroe represented a dream of many and she respects and understands her much more now.

She said, "I knew her films and little more. To get to know her story was fascinating for me. She represented the dream that we all want to be. So what could go so wrong?" "I now respect her much more, and understand her better and could humanize her much more, and give her more credit for the effort she put into things," she added.

Earlier this year, Ana de Armas shared a series of stills from the upcoming film which were recreated from Marilyn Monroe's life. Talking about the recreations, the actor revealed that the director Andrew Dominik wanted to show the other side of Monroe's story. She added how everyone knows those images but not from Monroe's point of view.

Blonde release date

Helmed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the famous novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The movie will focus on the career of Marilyn Monroe and also peek into her controversial life. The movie is all set to arrive on Netflix on September 28.

Image: Instagram/@ana_de_armas