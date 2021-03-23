Ana De Armas Shuts Down Reunion Rumours With Ex Ben Affleck Fueled By Necklace Picture

Knives Out actor Ana de Armas left her fans speculating after a selfie picture of hers fueled relationship rumours between her and ex Ben Affleck. In the said picture, netizens spotted Ana de Armas wearing a pendant that is eerily similar to the one her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck is often caught wearing sending netizens into a frenzy. As soon as rumours broke out that Ana and Ben are back together, she quickly took to her social media to shut them down. It seems that even though Ana's heart necklace is back on, her relationship with Ben isn't.

Ana de Armas selfie sparks relationship rumours with Ben Affleck

The Cuban actor had posted a selfie on Sunday and in the snap, she was wearing a half heart pendant that matches the pendant owned by her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. In the early days of the duo's relationship, the couple was spotted wearing matching heart pendants. That had led to the netizens trolling them for days for wearing matching accessories that was a thing once upon a time years ago. However, her recent photo wearing the same pendant was swift to spark relationship rumours between the two actors.

Ana de Armas shuts down rumours

Ana de Armas again took to her Instagram stories a few hours after posting her selfie to effectively shut down the rumours. Addressing the issue, she shared a blank picture with a black background which was littered with words like, "Nope", "No" and "I Don't Think So".

About Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's relationship

Ana and Ben broke up in January 2021 after dating for almost a year. Shortly after their breakup, a source told Page Six that one of the reasons for the duo's break up was the couple could not agree on the place they wanted to live in. According to the source, the 2020 quarantine had the couple spending a lot of time with each other and they had a solid relationship. While the couple was in love, things started to change once the restrictions were lifted and they had to go back to work. While Ben Affleck is settled in LA as he wants to be close to his family consisting of his three kids that he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner, Ana did not want to be rooted in LA. While the couple could still figure this out the major deal-breaker came when Ana announced that she wants to have children and Ben did not.

