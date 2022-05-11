Ana De Armas Wraps Upcoming Film With Chris Evans, Thanks Latter For Being 'great Partner'

Actor Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are all set to reunite with each other for their forthcoming film Ghosted, marking their third collaboration together. Ghosted comes after Evans and Ana de Armas had previously worked together in the 2019 mystery comedy film Knives Out.

Ever since Ghosted was announced, both the lead actors regularly share updates about the movie on their social media. A few days back, the cast and crew wrapped the much-awaited project. Recently, Ana De Armas took to her social media handle and shared a picture bidding adieu to her character. Along with the picture, the Knock Knock actor showered love on her co-star Chris Evans and director Dexter Fletcher.

Ana de Armas announces wrap of next project with Chris Evans

Ana de Armas took to her Instagram handle and dropped a monochromatic picture of her sitting in a car, holding something in her mouth. Along with sharing the picture, she announced the wrap of her role as Sadie in Ghosted. Moreover, she expressed her excitement for the upcoming project and thanked her director and co-actor for being 'such great partners.'

The Deep Water actor wrote, "GH🛟STED That’s a wrap for Sadie! Thank you @dexfletch and @chrisevans for being such great partners. 👻 I can’t wait for everybody to see this one."

Here, take a look at the post-

More about the Ana De Armas and Chris Evans' film Ghosted

Touted as a romantic adventure film, Ghosted is being directed by Dexter Fletcher. Apart from acting in the movie, Evans is also on board as a producer. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the writers of the film and are also the producers at the same time along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, who bought the script from the duo. Other details about the movie are being kept under wraps, but reports have stated that Ghosted will be a high-budget romantic action-adventure, following the trails of the 1984 Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner starrer adventure movie Romancing the Stone.

Earlier, Chris Evans had dropped a picture from the sets of the film where Ana De Armas and other stars are seen having a good time at the lunch table. Sharing the pic, the Captain America: The First Avenger actor wrote, "The Turner Family Farm 💙

#ghosted".

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: AP