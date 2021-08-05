And Just Like That…: Christopher Jackson & LeRoy McClain Join 'Sex And The City' Reboot

HBO's upcoming Sex and the City revival, which is titled And Just Like That..., has made new additions to their cast. The creators of the upcoming comedy-drama series have been updating fans with details about the upcoming series as they happen. Read on for more details about And Just Like That... -

And Just Like That... does not have a release date, but reports claim that the show will release sometime by the end of 2021.

Sex and The City revival brings on new cast members

The upcoming Sex and the City revival is right around the corner, and fans are excited! According to a report by Deadline, Christopher Jackson and LeRoy McClain have joined the cast of And Just Like That..., in recurring roles. Jackson has previously starred in the theatre production of Hamilton, for which he received a Tony Award nomination, while McClain has worked in the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

According to the report, Christopher Jackson, in And Just Like That..., will portray the role of Herbert Wexley, "a successful Manhattan hedge fund banker". He will star opposite Nicole Ari Parker, who will portray Lisa Todd Wexley, a "documentarian and mother of three".

LeRoy McClain, on the other hand, will play the role of Andre Rashad Wallace, "a successful musician". McClain will star opposite Karen Pittman, who will play the role of Dr Nya Wallace, "a Columbia law professor". The report also states that Parker and Pittman both joined the cast of And Just Like That... in July, along with Sarita Choudhury.

More about Sex and the City revival titled 'And Just Like That...'

The upcoming SATC reboot, titled And Just Like That..., will follow the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s. The report also claims that production for the upcoming show began in NYC, last month. The reboot, by executive producer Micahel Patrick King, will consist of 10 episodes.

The upcoming revival will reportedly also bring back fan-favourite Chris Noth, who was Carrie's love interest, Mr Big. While the anticipated revival of Sex and The City will star three of the original shows main actors, namely Parker, Nixon and Davis, the show will not feature beloved Kim Cattrall who played the role of Samantha Jones.

According to several reports, Cattrall has openly admitted to problems and bullying on set, claiming how she was treated horribly by Sarah Jessica Parker during her time on the show. The actress has hence, refused to return for the revival.

