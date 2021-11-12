'And Just Like That' Teaser Out; Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte Redefine Friendship

The highly anticipated web series And Just Like That has finally shared a glimpse into the new journey of the iconic squad of New York City. The show serves as a revival series for the film Sex and The City and continues the story of Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte exploring their 50s in the Big Apple.

After several setbacks and controversies, the series is all set to premiere on HBO Max next month.

And Just Like That teaser

HBO Max dropped the hotly anticipated teaser of the forthcoming drama And Just Like That. The 50-second teaser gives the audience a glimpse into the life of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York making their way through the big city now in their 50s. The teaser also showed Carrie locking lips with actor Chris Noth who plays the role of the actor's love interest in the film.

However, there was one member missing from the squad namely Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones. For the unversed, the actor had addressed her diva rumours on the sets on SATC in an interview with Daily Mail in 2019. The situation further escalated after Kim called out Sarah Jessica Parker in public. The trailer does not quite giveaway how the makers have decided to write her character off the show but fans are already coming up with various theories.

More on And Just Like That

Before the release of the teaser, the show was at the centre of attention for many reasons. From its fashion-forward attires in the series to Jessica Parker calling out misogynist comments made the cast's way after announcing the revival, the series has received major hype ahead of its release. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about the cast's ageing in the series with Vogue by stating,

''Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!''

The Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That will feature Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Chris Noth reprising their roles. The series will arrive on HBO Max on December 9.

Image: Instagram/@sarahjessicaparker