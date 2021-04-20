Anderson Cooper's Son Intently Watches Him On 'Jeopardy'; Anderson Shares The Picture!

Television journalist Anderson Cooper, known for Anderson Cooper 360° and New Year's Eve Live, made his appearance on Jeopardy as a guest host. After the news broke out, several fans were excited to watch Anderson Cooper on Jeopardy but there was one special spectator for Anderson. Check out Anderson Cooper's Instagram to know who was the special audience for Anderson.

Anderson Cooper’s Son watching Jeopardy

The 53-year-old took to his social media to share an adorable picture of his infant son Wyatt intently watching the show Jeopardy. In the picture, the screen showed Anderson hosting the game show while Wyatt sat on the bed with his gaze fixated on the television. Anderson Cooper’s son had never seen him on TV before and would not for a long time, wrote the CNN anchor. He caught a bit of him on the game show. He continued writing that it was a dream come true for him to pay his tribute to the former host late Alex Trebek.

Netizens' reaction to Anderson Cooper's Instagram post

The picture melted the hearts of many as several commented about how cute Anderson's son was in the picture. One fan remarked how cute it was to see Wyatt concentrating on his father on the screen while another wrote 'bless his heart'. One fan jokingly commented that Wyatt was probably thinking how he was inside the TV.

Pic Credit: Anderson Cooper IG

Anderson Cooper on Jeopardy

Anderson took to his Instagram to celebrate his guest host appearance on the classic game show by sharing a picture from the set. Standing behind the podium, Anderson can be seen smiling brightly. He paid his respects to the former host Alex Trebek while writing that he got nervous after standing in the same place as Alex Trebek.

It was a great honour and very moving for him, confirmed the host. He continued writing that he watched the game show while he was in high school and was a huge fan of Alex Trebek for his wit, confidence, and sense of humour. Lastly, he informed the fans that he will guest-host the show for the next two weeks and hopes to do "ok" in the show.

Promo Pic credit: Anderson Cooper IG

