Andra Day Speaks On How Her Character Billie Holiday Helped Her Deal With 'sex Addiction'

Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Andra Day in a recent interview opened up on her sex addiction. She further talked about her role as Billie Holiday in Hulu's The United States vs. Billie Holiday and how it helped her cope with her addiction. Read further to know what she said.

Andra Day talks about battling sex addiction

While talking to Instyle, the singer-actor revealed that the character she portrayed was objectified or hypersexualized in the male-dominated world of jazz music during her career. While portraying Billie Holiday on screen, she didn't want "any element of sexualization". She further talked about her addiction and how she wanted to come out of it. She wanted to come out of her sex and porn addiction because she is not the only one to go through it. She wants all of it to be gone.

Further, she talked about her character and how it gave her the opportunity to explore the ideas of beauty and sexuality. After playing the role of Bille Holiday, she honours the character and understands that the strength lies in femininity. The actor is in a healthier place now and is enjoying it as she is out of her addiction. She then talked about losing weight and how she likes being "juicy". She likes the weight loss in her body but there are still issues that she is facing. Concluding, she said that beauty comes in different forms. For her, it is all about being confident, loving oneself, and understanding ones true value.

A look at Andra Day as Billie Holiday

The United States vs Billie Holiday movie is based on Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs by Johann Hari. The film features Andra Day in the lead role of Billie Holiday. The cast also includes Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The film shows the story of a musician who helped usher in the civil rights movement and it was released on February 26 on Hulu. For this movie, Andra Day won a Golden Globe for her performance in the category of Best Actor Female.

IMAGE: Andra Day's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.