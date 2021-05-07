Andrew Bird To Return To Ravinia For His First In-person Concert Of 2021

Andrew Bird has confirmed his first in-person headline performance for 2021. Bird will head to his Chicagoland hometown on September 24, 2021, for a historic night outdoors at Ravinia Festival, after more than a year of live-streaming from different spots for his pandemic-inspired Performance Now! project. Bird will play fan favourites, collaborate with Jimbo Mathus on tracks from their newly released These 13 album, and reunite with the Bowl of Fire, his formative band of other Chicago-bred musicians, at the career-spanning festival. The Flat Five from Chicago will provide aid for the event.

Bowl Of Fire Reunion during Andrew Bird's Tour at the Ravinia Festival

Andrew Bird took to Instagram on May 6, 2021, to let everyone know of his upcoming concert and who he would be performing with. He uploaded a video of himself playing and singing his song Dora goes to Town while making the announcement. He said, “Andrew Bird will have more live shows to reveal ahead of his awaited arrival at Ravinia, along with another special appearance with Jimbo Mathus”. He also shared a personal anecdote from his time attending the festival as a young boy. He further added that the lineup at the concert was going to be great and encouraged people to come and be a part of it.

People were really excited to hear about the concert and the lineup and told Andrew Bird so in the comments. They said that they loved the song that he played and they were looking forward to hearing him live at the concert. Others commented saying that they could not wait to go to the concert. People also appreciated his music in general and said that he was one of the greatest musicians of our time.

Meanwhile, Andrew Bird has enabled the recordings of all five of his Performance Now! live streams rentable via Vimeo. Bird's series of hi-fi, hi-res streaming concerts from the orange groves of Ojai to Old Style Guitar Shop, along with a joint bill with Madison Cunningham, a 15th Anniversary homage to Andrew Bird & The Mysterious Production of Eggs, a recreated version of his yearly Gezelligheid show, and last month's concert with Jimbo Mathus, consisting of their classic Squirrel Nut Zippers collaboration, are all available for audiences to view and enjoy.

