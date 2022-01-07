Andrew Garfield Breaks Silence On His Return As Peter Parker In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

As the movie Spider-man No Way Home has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience, Andrew Garfield recently talked about his role in the film and added how it was joyful and a feeling of closure for him. he even expressed his gratefulness to be able to share the screen with some of the incredible actors, director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. He even spoke up about how he would be open to coming back to the character.

Andrew Garfield on coming back to his character in the Spider-man movie

According to Variety, Andrew Garfield recently talked about how he decided to say yes to Spider-man No Way Home and revealed that he wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker but when he got a call from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea, it was immediately undeniable. He also revealed how they pitched the enticing idea to him. “You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?” he stated.

Garfield also talked about his experience working with his fellow Spider-Men and mentioned that it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. He even revealed that there was a line he improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and telling them that he loves them.

Furthermore, he also talked about his character in the film and added that it was isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. Adding to it, he also stated that when that aloneness got blasted open, and one comes to realize that they've never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing, that was a big spiritual journey to go on.

When asked about whether he would be open to coming back to the character, he answered that he definitely will if it felt right to him. He further mentioned that Peter and Spider-Man were all about service, to the greater good and the many and added that he would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that. He also exclaimed that if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, he would have to feel very sure and certain in himself.

Image: AP