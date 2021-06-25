Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones Join The Cast Of Hulu's 'Under The Banner Of Heaven'

On June 24, 2021, it was announced that the adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 best-selling non-fiction book named Under the Banner of Heaven is set to premiere on FX on Hulu. The book will be adapted for the limited series by Dustin Lance Black who will serve as a creator, showrunner and executive producer amongst others. David Mackenzie will be directing the show. Now, it is announced that Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are teaming up for the Under the Banner of Heaven cast.

Under the Banner of Heaven is a story about a devout detective’s faith that gets tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into Latter-Day Saints fundamentalism and their lack of confidence in the government. In the show, Andrew Garfield will be playing the role of Pyre, an LDS elder who is devoted to his Church and family but starts to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. On the other hand, Daisy Edgar-Jones will be playing the role of Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Gillian Berrie are also a part of the show’s crew.

According to ET Online, The President of Original Programming at FX, Gina Balian stated that Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX. She also said that Dustin will be teaming up with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television, who has been passionate about telling this story with him for years. The team is thrilled to have David Mackenzie as a director and Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones as the cast of Under the Banner of Heaven.

In a joint statement, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard also said that they have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade and they are finally on this project due to FX’s belief, support and Dustin’s “relentless commitment.” They are very excited to collaborate with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring the project to life.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN, DAISY EDGAR JONES INSTAGRAM)

