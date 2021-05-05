Andrew Garfield Debunks Rumour On Return As Peter Parker In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home has garnered much attention, especially for his casting rumours. Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker is speculated to make an appearance in the Marvel movie. However, the actor has now denied his involvement with the project and he won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Andrew Garfield address his return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Andrew Garfield shot down the rumours of him being a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The host asked him about the casting rumours without trying to ruin anything if there is something. The actor replied that there isn't anything to ruin and quickly cut Horowitz off. He admitted that it is crazy and also hilarious to him. Garfield revealed that he has a secret Twitter account and sees how often Spider-Man is trending and people freaking out about a thing. In those moments, he just wishes to speak to everyone and recommend them to chill. The actor noted that he cannot speak for anything else but for himself. He mentioned that Marvel might be doing something, but he didn't get a call.

Andrew Garfield explained what all the wild casting rumours feel like to him. He asserted that it is like the game Werewolf or Mafia. The actor said that he tries to convince everyone that he is not in the Mafia, or the Werewolf, but people do not believe him. He promises that he is not the Werewolf, and everyone thinks he is and just doing the thing to distract him. He again clarified that h did not get a call from Marvel Studios.

Andrew Garfield stated that he would have gotten a call by now if he was to be a part of the movie. However, he noted that he does not want to rule anything out. The actor hinted that maybe the makers want to call him. Maybe they are going to call him and say that people want this. Garfield joked that maybe they are doing market research.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home has Jamie Foxx returning as Electro, the villain from Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, and others. The movie is expected to introduce the multiverse in the MCU. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home's release is set for December 17, 2021.

