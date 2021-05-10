Andrew Garfield Feels Social Media Is Not Beneficial For His Mental Health

Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is seen playing a YouTube star named Link in his new film Mainstream. However, the actor doesn’t agree with using social media platforms and recently revealed that social media would not be beneficial to his mental health.

Andrew Garfield feels that social media is not beneficial to him

Speaking to Fox News, Andrew Garfield said that it was a departure for him in terms of his character and described that his character is very outlandish, extreme, kind of liberated, uncensored, untethered from reality in certain ways, kind of pure id, pure ego kind of character. He said that he had to be liberated and play something that was very, very foreign to him and access parts of himself that he had buried since he was a kid.

Andrew revealed that he believes in limiting his social media use. He said, "I have a Twitter account, but it's not like a "me" thing.” He just has it to follow news and people that are funny and didn’t have a reason to use it particularly. He said, “I don't think [using social media] would be beneficial to my mental health.” He thinks that he is too sensitive and permeable and wants to stay that way.

He watched different YouTube personalities to help develop his character and realized the pressure many of them face to constantly create content and continue to up the ante. He said it is like hustle culture and it is not conducive to good mental health. It is also not conducive to one's true self in a way because they are constantly chasing something outside or rules that have been placed upon them from the outside. Further, he admitted that it is unnatural to feel the pressure to be constantly making things. Inevitably one is going to start making things that must feel more mass-produced or feel less authentic to them from their soul.

More about Mainstream

Mainstream is a comedy-drama film directed by Gia Coppola. The movie stars Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville and Jason Schwartzman. Take a look at the trailer below.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM MAINSTREAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.