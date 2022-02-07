Andrew Garfield Improvised Iconic 'Spider-Man Pointing Meme' In 'No Way Home' Scene

The hype surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn't seem to subside anytime soon and the makers have also decided to begin the promotion of the movie for the upcoming award season. Since the release of the movie, actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have sat down for interviews and opened up about their experience of collaborating in the movie together. Garfield recently revealed that the famous Spider-man pointing meme that was recreated in the movie was totally improvised and was originally not a part of the script.

The Spider-Man pointing scene in No Way Home was improvised by Andrew Garfield

The famous Spider-Man pointing meme had been making its rounds on the internet even before Spider-Man: No Way Home was announced. So when the movie was announced, and it was speculated that previous web-slingers Andrew and Tobey would be reprising their roles, fans went crazy ad hoped that the meme would be recreated somewhere in the movie. No Way Home didn't disappoint fans and the meme was indeed recreated when all the Spideys were working in the lab and Ned calls out for Peter.

Talking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast, Andrew Garfield revealed that the scene wasn't planned at all and that he improvised it while they were shooting. Andrew said, "So then we were thinking I could say, ‘Aw, this is adorable. We’re so adorable. God, we’re cute.’ Something like that. But then I was like, no, this is the moment where we get to go, ‘Do you mean me?’ Jon was like, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Done.’ I was so happy that worked."

Spider-Man: No Way Home blu-ray version to include deleted scenes

An insider named Amit Chaudhari took to Twitter and shared a list of four deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Chaudhari also reported that the movie will have almost 100 minutes of extra content that will include featurettes and deleted scenes from the movie. One of the deleted scenes were titled 'Happy's Very Good Lawyer' suggesting that fans will also get to see more of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The writers of No Way Home had earlier shared that they had planned more scenes for Charlie's Daredevil. Take a look at the full list of deleted scenes from No Way Home here-

Image: Instagram/@b4tm4n2209/AP