Andrew Garfield Is Featured In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? VFX Video Claims Leak Is Real

Considered to be one of the biggest films of the year, Marvel's upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been surrounded by numerous rumours ever since the film was announced. British actor Tom Holland has also managed to remain tight-lipped about the film, something he famously struggled to do with his previous films. Post the trailer release in August, various theories and speculations have surfaced on the internet by Marvel fanatics.

One of the most popular ones spawned was the epic reunion of all three actors who have donned the Spiderman suit- Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. However, no official reports regarding the same were released. But now, VFX artists Niko and Sam from the Corridor Crew have proved that Garfield is very much part of the new Marvel film. Scroll down to read more.

Andrew Garfield, to put on Spiderman suit again?

VFX artists- Niko and Sam from the Corridor Crew have proved that Garfield is in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the footage is real. The two artists recently sat down and debunk the theory of the video being fake and pointed out several things like Garfield's look, hair, and the type of camera that is used due to the clip's depth of field. They went on to reveal that the set-up as well is real.

Garfield portrayed the role of Spider-Man for the first time in 2012 in The Amazing Spider-Man. The film also starred Emma Stone and he reprised the role two years later in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The third and final instalment, Spider-Man 3, was scheduled to release in 2018, however, it was cancelled due to disagreement between the two production houses- Disney and Sony. Marvel fanatics will only get to know whether Garfield is featured in Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home when it will hit the cinemas on December 17, 2021.

Last month, during his appearance on the popular talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the host grilled Garfield on the leaked images to which the actor feigned a surprise and decided to put a rest to the rumour mill. He said, ''Wait, what?! I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop',' He further replied to Fallon's unwavering persistence by saying, “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No'''. The duo shared a laugh after witnessing Garfield's ordeal over answering the burning question.

