Andrew Garfield Opens Up On How He & Sony Reacted To 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leaks

Ever since Sony and Marvel announced their collaboration on Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie became a target of several leaks, speculations and a plethora of fan theories. Amidst the marketing of the movie, the topic of the return of previous web slingers Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire was one of the most difficult ones for the studios to hide. Now that the movie is released and has broken several records, Andrew Garfield is spilling beans about his return to the franchise.

Garfield revealed what went down behind the scenes when a photo of him and Tobey went viral on social media and how Sony reacted to the leak.

Andrew Garfield shares how he handled No Way Home leaks

In an interview with TheWrap, Andrew Garfield revealed how he reacted when a photo of him and Tobey Maguire was leaked online. The actor shared that he 'freaked out' first, but Sony recommended he continue denying his involvement with the movie. Garfield said, "I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting. All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey!’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it.’ I was happy to do it, but it was a lot of work on everyone’s part."

Andrew further added that the speculations that he and Tobey would be returning enhanced the experience of fans and moviegoers. He said, "It obviously gave people a big thrill in the theatre, and what more do you want from a theatre experience than a thrill?" Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 17, 2021, and became the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Andrew Garfield wins first Golden Globe Award

Meanwhile, Andrew recently won his first-ever Golden Globe award for his performance in the biographical musical drama film Tick, Tick... Boom! The movie is based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, a semi-autobiographical story about Larson's writing a musical to enter the industry. Garfield won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson.

