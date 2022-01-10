Andrew Garfield Opens Up On Iconic Scene With Zendaya In 'No Way Home'; 'It Was Beautiful'

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Andrew Garfield is spilling beans about his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home along with other web slingers Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Garfield shared one of his favourite scenes from No Way Home and it was none other than the scene with Zendaya's MJ. The actor opened up about the scene and said that it was really 'beautiful'.

Andrew Garfield on his scene with Zendaya's MJ

The scene in discussion is where Zendaya's MJ is seen falling down from a great height and Andrew's Spider-Man catches her just on time and saves her. The scene was a mirror of what happened in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when Emma Stone's Gwen is seen falling but Andrew is unable to save her from death. The scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home proved to be a redemption for Garfield's web-slinger and was also one of the fans' favourite scenes of the movie.

In an interview with Variety, the Tick, Tick... Boom! the actor opened about this scene and said," I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya’s] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing. You know, the spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so heartfelt and pure and loving, and Emma brought that similar unique spirit to Gwen." Garfield added, "There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honouring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it."

SPOILER#SpiderManNoWayHome #AndrewGarfield #Zendaya

Esto prácticamente ya se había filtrado en una teoría , pero fue precioso verla hecha realidad 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/zSjuQxmhUd — Liza Garcia (@LizaGar70370207) December 16, 2021

Andrew Garfield's upcoming projects

Garfield was recently seen in the biographical musical drama film Tick, Tick... Boom! based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson. The movie received critical acclaim and was named one of the best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute, and was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Garfield at the 79the Golden Globe Awards. The actor will next be seen in Dustin Lance Black's crime drama miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's book of the same name.

Image: Instagram/@Marvel__Legion