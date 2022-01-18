Andrew Garfield Reveals Emma Stone Called Him 'a Jerk' For Lying About 'No Way Home' Stint

Emerging as one of the biggest films of all time, Tom Holland's third outing as the web-slinger in the 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home is the fruit of 20 years of efforts mixed with tons of lies from Andrew Garfield. The actor, who played Spiderman in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man, on several occasions, lied to his fans, media and even his co-star Emma Stone. Talking about the same, Garfield recently opened up about his lying streak which caused Stone to call him a 'jerk' after the film came out.

Emma Stone's reaction to Andrew Garfield in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

In his appearance on the Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Golden Globe award-winning actor narrated how his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone asked him about the rumours and reports on his appearance in the No Way Home film. Maintaining the secrecy even with his former co-star, the actor remained headstrong as he lied to her and dismissed all the rumours.

He said, ''Emma kept on texting me and she was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’'' However, Stone remained adamant as he recalled that she said, ''She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ And like, I honestly… I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious'' Garfield's lies were inevitably exposed after the film came out and Stone saw it. He concluded, ''then she saw it and she was like, ‘You’re a jerk!''

andrew garfield in spiderman no way home (2021) pic.twitter.com/4o3HmILXSJ — hourly andrew garfield 🕸 (@hourlyagarfield) January 17, 2022

Earlier, in an interview with The Wrap, the 38-year-old opened up about lying to his fans prior to the release of the film stating, ''There were moments where I was like, God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do,'' He continued, ''I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn't in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That's what I would want.''

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield recently bagged his first Golden Globe award for his exceptional performance in the musical drama Tick, Tick... Boom! in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical.

(Image: Twitter/@abt_movies)