Andrew Garfield Reveals He Auditioned For 'Narnia'; Was Told He Wasn't 'handsome Enough'

The Chronicles Of Narnia was one of the most successful franchises of the 2000s with every viewer having a wish to witness the magical world of Narnia. While the films were a hit, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Ganfield also had a wish to play one of the major roles, Prince Caspian, in the movie. However, the actor did not get a chance to add a feather of the franchise in his hat due to not having the right look.

Andrew Garfield is known for his ace acting and also playing Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. While the Oscar-nominated actor grew to immense recognition with his spidey movie, he would have had a breakthrough in his career much before if he had bagged the part of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian. As the actor did audition for the role, he recently revealed what went wrong that he did not get the part.

Why did Andrew Garfield did not get the part of Prince Caspian?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the tick, tick... Boom! star revealed he was desperate to join Disney's The Chronicles Of Narnia franchise as Prince Caspian. It was during the time when he was starting out in Hollywood. However, despite reaching the top two positions in the selection process, Garfield was not selected. After losing the role he went to his agent to ask what went wrong and learned the team thought he was not "handsome enough" for the role.

Garfield also revealed he was obsessed with the part during the chat. However, he mentioned he is not unhappy about losing the role and lauded Ben Barnes, who actually played Prince Caspian, for doing a beautiful job. He said, "Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I'm not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job."

Garfield was last seen in the most awaited film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor reprised his role as Peter Parker and accompanied Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. He also recently won the Golden Globe Award for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his Netflix film tick, tick... Boom!

Image: Instagram/@benbarnes/AP