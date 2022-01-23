By reprising his role as Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield has proved he is as fit as he was about a decade ago. The actor portrayed the role of Spider-Man in the 2012 and 2014 parts of The Amazing Spider-Man. He recently revealed he wore the same suit from the film series in the Tom Holland starrer Spidey's outing Spide-Man: No Way Home.

While every Spider-Man, to date, has had its own rendition of the iconic suit, Andrew Garfield chose to fit in his original costume from The Amazing Spider-Man film series. Garfield recently appeared as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and discussed his latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it has been about a month since the film was released, it is still a hot topic of discussion with its characters making several revelations about the movie.

While talking about his role in the film, the actor revealed he wore the same outfit from The Amazing Spider-Man. As per a report by Screenrant, the actor said he had to get in shape to fit in the suit as he was nervous no one would want to a "fat guy" in a Spider-Man costume. He said, "I still fit bruh... I had to get in shape. I had to work on it with my strainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like... no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume." The actor also quipped how he loved reprising the role and collaborating with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the film.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield joined Tobey Maguire to reprise their respective roles as Peter Parker for MCU's latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was a roller coaster ride of nostalgia for its viewers as they not only got to see three Peter Parkers but also the legendary supervillains from the previous films. The film saw a spell by Doctor Strange going away which results in the opening of the multiverse and attracting some recognisable characters from across the different realms. Two parallel Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, were among those snatched from their realms.

Image: AP