Andrew Garfield Reveals If He Will Ever Play Spider-Man Again After 'No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield is currently basking in the success of two back-to-back hits, tick, tick...BOOM! and Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the release of No Way Home, fans hoped that they could see Andrew playing Spider-Man and even trended #Amazing Spider-MAn 3. The actor has now opened up about playing the superhero again and looks like fans will be a little disappointed to know that, Garfield doesn't intend to return back to the character.

Will Andrew Garfield play Spider-Man again?

During the 2022 SAG Awards, Variety asked Andrew Garfield if he had any plans on returning to the role of Spider-man post No Way Home. The actor answered, "No plans, that's the truth. I mean, everyone's gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I am the boy who cried wolf now." The actor was first introduced as the web-slinger in Marc Web's 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man and later reprised his role in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. A third film was in talks but the project fell through.

Spider-Man: No Way Home blu-ray to have 20 more minutes of Spider trio

As per the official page of Marvel, the new Blu-ray and digital versions of No Way Home have over 80 minutes of new and behind-the-scenes content. It also includes 20 minutes more of Peter 2 and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire), along with hilarious outtakes and bloopers from the set. It will include, Bloopers & Gag Reel, Alternate Reality Easter Eggs and 7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes.

Andre Garfield's upcoming projects

Andrew Garfield will next be seen in Dustin Lance Black's miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, the show is an adaptation of author Jon Krakauer's book of the same name. He has also been attached to portray pianist James Rhodes in James Marsh's biopic Instrumental. In November 2020, it was announced that Garfield was attached to star as Charles Ryder in a BBC adaptation of the 1945 novel Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh, with Luca Guadagnino set to direct.

Garfield was recently seen in the biographical musical drama film Tick, Tick... Boom! The film is based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, a semi-autobiographical story about Larson's writing a musical to enter the industry. Garfield won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson. The actor also earned the Best Actor nomination for the movie at the 94th Academy Awards.