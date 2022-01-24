Last Updated:

Andrew Garfield Reveals Who Knew About His 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Role Before Release

During a recent interview, Andrew Garfield opened up about who around him apart from his agent knew about his role in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Andrew Garfield

Image: Twitter/@MCU_Source


Andrew Garfield is finally opening up about his comeback to the Spider-Man franchise and shared new details about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. For almost two years, Sony, Marvel and the rest of the cast concealed the involvement of Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the movie. Now that the movie has finally been released, Andrew shared who around him apart from his agent knew about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield reveals only his family knew about his role in No Way Home

Andrew Garfield recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was asked about who apart from his agent knew he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew replied and said, "I lied to people for a good two years, I lied to the internet for two years and I loved it." He added only his, "dad, my brother, and my mother at the time," knew about his role in the movie. Andrew said that it was exciting to lie to everyone because it was going to be a big surprise, "It was like planning a big surprise party," he added.

While appearing in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor also shared that he lied to his Amazing Spider-Man co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone. He said, "Emma kept on texting me and was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' and I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' [Laughs] She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I was like, 'I honestly don't know,' I couldn't even tell her, it was hilarious. And then she saw it and was like, 'You're a jerk.' [Laughs] I didn't want to tell anyone, I took it super seriously, I told no one." 

READ | Andrew Garfield reveals his 'future Spider-Man plans' with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home has cemented history as it continues its remarkable run at the box office. No Way Home left behind movies like Jurrasic World and The Lion King as it climbed up to the sixth spot. The movie has grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and became the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark. The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. 

READ | Andrew Garfield reveals how a Taco delivery guy busted his secret 'Spider-Man' shooting

Image: Twitter/@MCU_Source

READ | Andrew Garfield remembers co-star Heath Ledger, calls him 'gift to the world'
READ | Andrew Garfield reveals he wore the original 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man No Way Home, Spider-Man
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com