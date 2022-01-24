Andrew Garfield Reveals Who Knew About His 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Role Before Release

Andrew Garfield is finally opening up about his comeback to the Spider-Man franchise and shared new details about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. For almost two years, Sony, Marvel and the rest of the cast concealed the involvement of Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the movie. Now that the movie has finally been released, Andrew shared who around him apart from his agent knew about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield reveals only his family knew about his role in No Way Home

Andrew Garfield recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was asked about who apart from his agent knew he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew replied and said, "I lied to people for a good two years, I lied to the internet for two years and I loved it." He added only his, "dad, my brother, and my mother at the time," knew about his role in the movie. Andrew said that it was exciting to lie to everyone because it was going to be a big surprise, "It was like planning a big surprise party," he added.

While appearing in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor also shared that he lied to his Amazing Spider-Man co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone. He said, "Emma kept on texting me and was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' and I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' [Laughs] She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me.' I was like, 'I honestly don't know,' I couldn't even tell her, it was hilarious. And then she saw it and was like, 'You're a jerk.' [Laughs] I didn't want to tell anyone, I took it super seriously, I told no one."

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home has cemented history as it continues its remarkable run at the box office. No Way Home left behind movies like Jurrasic World and The Lion King as it climbed up to the sixth spot. The movie has grossed over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and became the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark. The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Image: Twitter/@MCU_Source