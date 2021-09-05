Andrew Garfield Says He's 'not Bitter' About Being Replaced By Tom Holland As 'Spider-Man'

The Spider-Man franchise has had trailblazing actors helm the titular role. The much-awaited Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken several records upon its trailer release and Holland's mind-blowing performance in the franchise is something even ex- Spider-Man Andrew Garfield can't deny. The 38-year-old actor recently lauded Tom, mentioning that "he is wonderful". He also spoke about how Sony moved on to find “this amazing guy Tom Holland” for the role.

Garfield had helmed the titular character in the superhero series' 2012 edition, The Amazing Spider-Man as well as its 2014 sequel.

Andrew Garfield on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Garfield is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood, having delivered several successful movies like The Social Network and Silence. However, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man franchise saw a brief run after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a flop with the critics. The actor spoke to the British talk show host Jonathan Ross, as he opened up about his take on the new Tom Holland starrer.

Speaking about Sony's luck with Holland, he added, "He is wonderful. I am genuinely happy they chose another Brit. And I am not bitter, I am not bitter, guys. At all.”

Holland's first Spider-Man movie came out in 2016, when Andrew had called him 'a very emotional, truthful, funny, physical actor'. In an interview with Comicbook.com, he lauded Tom adding that the movie couldn't have been in better hands.

As several MCU fans continue to await the release of the recent Spider-Man flick, rumours about Andrew reprising his role in the multiverse project have been making the rounds. However, he has denied the rumours.

More about Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man'

The movie marks the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), whose multiverse news has created a buzz among fans. The film is helmed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

The movie continues the story after Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man was exposed by Mysterio at the end of the 2019 Spiderman flick, leaving Parker's reputation toppled. Now Holland's character goes to Dr Stephen Strange to help restore his secret identity with magic, but harmful repercussions follow after this, forcing Parker to learn what it means to be the superhero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021.

(IMAGE- AP/ANDREW_GARFIELD83/ INSTAGRAM)