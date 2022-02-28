Andrew Garfield Talks About Celebrating Movies Amid Russian-Ukraine War; 'It's Odd But...'

Celebrating some of the best TV shows and films presented by artists across the world, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held on February 27 in Santa Monica, California. As the ceremony was streamed live, fans got to witness a star-studded red carpet event which was graced by some A-lister actors like Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga, HoYeon Jung, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield and more.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Russian troops have continued their invasion resulting in distress to thousands of Ukrainian citizens who are being forced to flee their country. Weighing on the same, tick, tick...BOOM! actor Andrew Garfield weighed in on celebrating films and shows amidst the humanitarian crisis posed by the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

Andrew Garfield weighs in on Russian-Ukraine war

The 38-year-old actor, who received a nod at the SAG Awards 2022 for best lead actor for Netflix musical tick, tick...BOOM!, addressed the crisis during his appearance on the red carpet. Dressed smartly and looking sharp in his black suit, the actor stated, ''It's so amazing that I get to be here with all of our colleagues and our community celebrating on a pretty tricky day to celebrate.''

The actor extended his support to the war-hit country by continuing, ''But, you know, keeping what's happening in Ukraine in our hearts.'' Admitting that it was 'odd' to dress up and attend a ceremony given the ongoing war, he added, ''It's definitely odd that we are dressing up in this moment, but yeah, I'm very, very grateful to be here with our community - a community of love - and trying to bring Jonathan Larsen seasons of love."

Garfield was not the only one who extended his support to the war-ridden country as House Of Gucci star Lady Gaga also marked the night by seeking prayers amid the Russian invasion. She wrote on her Instagram, ''My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile. I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer. There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile. I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon. (sic)''

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @r_alhajji97/Instagram)