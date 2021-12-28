Andrew Garfield To Star In 'Cobra Kai' Season 4? Here's All You Need To Know

Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he was a huge fan of the martial arts show Cobra Kai. The makers of the show made a thank you video for him which went viral on the web. The creators of the show Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg spoke about Andrew Garfield being a fan of the show and revealed which role would he play in the show he if was cast.

Cobra Kai makers reveal which role Andrew Garfield would play in the show

In an interview worth Collider, showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg reacted to Andrew Garfield's confession on being a huge fan of the show and also revealed which role he would play he was to be cast. Hurwitz said, "I don’t even know how to answer that right now. I will say that we were giddy as well when we saw his reaction and how much he loves the show. We’re all fans of his. "

Talking further about Andrew being cast in the show he said he was an amazingly talented actor and that he would like to give him "a unique look and a unique feel and a unique angle" and make him stand apart and different from any other character in the show. He then added, "I probably shouldn’t say anything because who knows? Maybe he will be on the show and I don’t want to take any chances of ruining that."

Schlossberg’s added that "I know in the video Andrew Garfield had mentioned Miyagi-Do forever, so I have a feeling that he’s gonna gravitate towards Daniel LaRusso." Meanwhile, Heald had a different opinion and said that Andrew could perhaps play the role of, a tech billionaire who buys out all the auto sales places in the valley and becomes just the ultimate foil for everybody.

Cobra Kai Season four will premiere on Netflix on December 31, ahead of the fourth season premiere, the series was renewed for a fifth season. The series is meant to be a sequel to The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen and is set 34 years after the events of the 1984 film The Karate Kid. The show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Image: Instagram/@cobrakaiseries/@andrew_garfield83